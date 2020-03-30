Coronavirus local and state roundup

ACLU sues to reduce jail population
The state Supreme Court was asked to order the release of some inmates from county jails to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The county jail system isn't impacted by the quarantine announced by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania said in a petition that tight inmate quarters, a lack of sanitation, and a limited ability to treat and quarantine people suspected of having COVID-19 presents an “extraordinary public health risk” to inmates, staff and surrounding communities.
Once the virus enters a jail, it's “virtually certain to spread like wildfire,” the petition said.
The plaintiffs are the Pennsylvania Prison Society, an advocacy group, along with five inmates.
Other states, including New Jersey, have taken steps to reduce their jail populations, as have Allegheny, Lackawanna and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania.
Pike County officials announced Sunday that a staffer at the jail tested positive for COVID-19. Inmates who had direct contact are under quarantine.
Banks asked to provide relief
The Pennsylvania attorney general's office is seeking banks and financial institutions to join a new program that expands consumer protections under a recently passed federal law.
Under the program, dubbed PA Care Package, lending institutions will make loans more easily available to small- and medium-sized businesses and will provide a 90-day grace period for mortgages; auto and other consumer loans; and late and overdraft fees and similar charges.
Participating banks must also agree to a minimum two-month moratorium on foreclosures, evictions and vehicle repossessions, and promise not to negatively impact the credit of people who get relief from consumer loans.
The attorney general's office said PNC Bank was the first to agree to participate.
Free meals for children
Pennsylvania received the OK from federal regulators to allow schools to provide free meals to all children during the COVID-19 emergency.
The state Education Department said Monday it received the waiver, clearing the way for schools and community organizations to request state approval as an open-meal site. Without the federal action, Pennsylvania schools that did not qualify for free or reduced-price meals could not provide free meals to all children in their area.
The state Education Department says it's ready to process requests.
There are about 1,600 food distribution sites in Pennsylvania, according to the state agency, and the new federal waiver is expected to increase that number.
Unemployment surges again
Pennsylvania set another record for unemployment claims last week — numbering 405,000 — as businesses shut down and laid off workers.
That beat the previous week's record of 379,000, which itself was highest in the nation.
Unemployment filings surged after Wolf first asked and later mandated that nonessential businesses close their physical locations.
The emergency relief bill signed last week by President Donald Trump adds 13 weeks of benefits — from 26 to 39 in Pennsylvania — plus $600 a week in benefits. It also expands eligibility to workers who don't pay into the system and normally aren’t eligible, but who lost jobs due to the pandemic.
Pittsburgh closes overlooks
Pittsburgh is closing its public basketball courts and closing Mount Washington overlooks because too many people are crowding them and flouting social distancing guidelines. Police will patrol parks to break up group sports.
The parks remain open. Officials encouraged residents to use them, but to stay away from each other.
Associated Press
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.