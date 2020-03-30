Coronavirus local and state roundup

Under the program, dubbed PA Care Package, lending institutions will make loans more easily available to small- and medium-sized businesses and will provide a 90-day grace period for mortgages; auto and other consumer loans; and late and overdraft fees and similar charges.

Participating banks must also agree to a minimum two-month moratorium on foreclosures, evictions and vehicle repossessions, and promise not to negatively impact the credit of people who get relief from consumer loans.

The attorney general's office said PNC Bank was the first to agree to participate.

Free meals for children

Pennsylvania received the OK from federal regulators to allow schools to provide free meals to all children during the COVID-19 emergency.

The state Education Department said Monday it received the waiver, clearing the way for schools and community organizations to request state approval as an open-meal site. Without the federal action, Pennsylvania schools that did not qualify for free or reduced-price meals could not provide free meals to all children in their area.

The state Education Department says it's ready to process requests.