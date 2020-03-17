Coronavirus developments across Pennsylvania

Coronavirus-related developments from across Pennsylvania:
Unemployment
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry is relaxing some of its unemployment compensation benefits restrictions amid high call volumes to its service centers as businesses shut down to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The department said Tuesday that it has suspended the weeklong wait to start receiving benefits and temporarily waived work search and work registration requirements.
The department is also advising applicants that they may be eligible if their employer temporarily closes or goes out of business, reduces their hours or tells them not to work, self-quarantine or isolate because of the coronavirus.
Pennsylvania Turnpike
The Pennsylvania Turnpike has suspended the use of cash and credit cards at interchanges, and now it is ending fast-food service and inside dining service at all 17 service plazas along its 552-mile roadway.
Inside restrooms are closed, although portable toilets and hand-washing stations are available. Gas stations and convenience stores are open.
Price gouging
The Pennsylvania attorney general's office says it's fielded nearly 1,200 complaints about price gouging related to the coronavirus outbreak.
The agency said it has filed 45 complaints and 34 cease-and-desist letters and subpoenas as a result. It says that a letter stopped a store in the Philadelphia suburbs from selling $2 hand sanitizer for $19. The office is taking complaints through the email address, pricegouging@attorneygeneral.gov.
Businesses
The Pennsylvania chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses said Tuesday that Gov. Tom Wolf's effort to close down nonessential businesses to combat the spread of the virus had confused many of its members.
Wolf late Monday fine-tuned his guidance, saying he was strongly urging businesses to close doors temporarily.
The business group said it was inundated with questions and asked for more clarity from the administration.
Smaller businesses and those with low cash reserves could be ruined, and many have closed and laid off workers, the state NFIB said. Wolf said restaurants should limit their sales to takeout, drive-through or delivery, an action he said he has the authority to enforce.
In an open letter to its members released Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association called Wolf's action difficult, but in the interest of public health.
