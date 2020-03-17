Coronavirus developments across Pennsylvania

The agency said it has filed 45 complaints and 34 cease-and-desist letters and subpoenas as a result. It says that a letter stopped a store in the Philadelphia suburbs from selling $2 hand sanitizer for $19. The office is taking complaints through the email address, pricegouging@attorneygeneral.gov.

Businesses

The Pennsylvania chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses said Tuesday that Gov. Tom Wolf's effort to close down nonessential businesses to combat the spread of the virus had confused many of its members.

Wolf late Monday fine-tuned his guidance, saying he was strongly urging businesses to close doors temporarily.

The business group said it was inundated with questions and asked for more clarity from the administration.

Smaller businesses and those with low cash reserves could be ruined, and many have closed and laid off workers, the state NFIB said. Wolf said restaurants should limit their sales to takeout, drive-through or delivery, an action he said he has the authority to enforce.

In an open letter to its members released Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association called Wolf's action difficult, but in the interest of public health.

