Coronavirus crisis exacts toll on people with disabilities

Utah has also created a revised document, and in Washington state, health officials have acknowledged the concerns and sent out their own bulletin on non-discrimination. They're also talking with activists about equal access to care, including Ivanova Smith, chair of the group Self Advocates in Leadership.

She's on the autism spectrum, and even though her weakened lungs and a central nervous system make her vulnerable to the virus sensory issues make it impossible for her to wear a mask even as more Americans don them to keep the virus from spreading as they begin venturing from their homes more often.

"It has given me anxiety, I've had to take more of my meds," she said. "COVID-19 has actually affected our community even harder, a lot of us have weaker immune systems and we really depend on that care ... This is causing an emotional, mental toll on our community."

For Smith, like many people closed in by the virus, staying in contact with family and friends through video calls has helped her get through it, but that doesn't work for everyone.

Josh Miller has intellectual disabilities and can't understand why he can't see grandparents and friends. But he also has vision problems, so staring at a screen is painful. "It gets too overwhelming, he has migraines," said his mother, Jennifer Sollars-Miller.