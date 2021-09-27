Contractor pleads to violating regulation after worker death

JOHNSTOWN — Authorities say a western Pennsylvania contractor has acknowledged violating a federal regulation following the electrocution death of a worker at the site of a sewer line installation in Johnstown more than three years ago.

The U.S. attorney's office said Insight Pipe Contracting pleaded guilty Friday to one count of violation of an Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulation requiring equipment to have 10 feet of clearance near energized power lines.

Authorities said a telehandler — which has the features of a forklift and a crane — was being used to remove pipe-liner from a box truck in the Moxham neighborhood in April 2018. The telehandler was trying to place a large roll of liner into an open manhole, but it got stuck. The operator tried to reposition the machine's forks but they made contact with overhead power lines, authorities said.

At that moment, a worker had his hand on the telehandler's door while apparently trying to tell the operator something and was electrocuted, authorities said. Christopher Diaz, 30, of Butler, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials told the (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat at the time that two other workers who tried to pull him away from the machine were injured.