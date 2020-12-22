Consumer relief: COVID bill to end 'surprise' medical bills

The compromise legislation involved two years of work from dozens of lawmakers of both parties and key committees, including Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means in the House, and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions in the Senate.

Surprise bills hit patients and their families when they are most vulnerable — after a medical emergency or following a complex surgical procedure. Often patients are able to negotiate lower charges by working with their insurers and the medical provider. But the process usually takes months, adding stress and anxiety. Sometimes it doesn't work out and the bills are sent to collection agencies.

"Our constituents have done everything right at the doctor's office or hospital yet still found themselves stuck with surprise medical bills, sometimes to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars," said Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Bill Cassidy, R-La. "And frequently, they have to fight these bills at the same time they are facing a medical crisis."

According to the Kaiser Foundation, 18% of emergency visits lead to at least one out-of-network charge for people covered by large employers, as do 16% of in-network inpatient admissions. New York and Texas have among the highest rates.