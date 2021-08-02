Construction firm expected to resolve wage-theft case

STATE COLLEGE — A Pennsylvania construction contractor is expected to resolve a wage-theft case in which it was accused of stealing tens of millions of dollars from its own workers by systematically violating state and federal prevailing wage laws on taxpayer-funded public infrastructure projects.

Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College is scheduled to appear in Centre County Court to enter a plea Tuesday, followed by a news conference in Harrisburg by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro to announce a “major update” in the criminal case.

Hawbaker, a 70-year-old company that booked $1.7 billion in state transportation construction contracts between 2003 and 2018, has been charged with four counts of theft. An email was sent to a company spokesperson seeking comment on Tuesday's plea hearing.

Shapiro has called it a “massive, unprecedented fraud” and the largest case of its kind nationally.

The attorney general’s office said Hawbaker stole more than $20 million from workers’ fringe benefits such as retirement and health insurance, using the money to pad its bottom line, undercut competitors, and fund internal projects and company bonuses.