Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online

A high school student was arrested and accused of orchestrating a series of network outages. School administrators believe other people may be doing the same.

Christy Rodriguez, 36, said her third- and fourth-grade boys' classes struggled with connection problems during the first week of school.

"Four full days were lost," she said. "Either somebody is not able to go on, or the screen goes blank, or the teacher can't hear the kids, so the teacher then just logs off and then sends a message to the parents."

Rodriguez said she has been forced to work until late at night because her children need help fixing connection problems.

"The teachers are frustrated. The kids are frustrated. I hope that they soon open up schools," she said.

Another parent, Alessandra Martinez, said her 7-year-old son has struggled with logins, passwords and connection problems. He had a meltdown on Friday when he was moved to a smaller breakout group but didn't see the teacher and didn't know what he was supposed to be doing.

"At their age, everything is amplified, and it feels like a big deal," Martinez said.

Martinez said she was against the school district using a product commonly employed by parents who homeschool.