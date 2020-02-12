Company efforts to stamp out tobacco often go up in smoke

An earlier study by researchers at the think tank Rand Corp. estimated wellness programs targeting lifestyle improvements generate an average savings of about $157 per employee. Those savings were almost completely wiped out by the programs' cost: $144 per person.

Supporters of wellness programs counter that it may take three to five years or more to see a return on investment. For example, tobacco-related diseases can take decades to develop.

"It takes time to find the benefits of those things and to translate them into avoided health care costs," Steven Noeldner, a Mercer executive.

Employee impact

Some researchers have theorized that the savings reported from wellness plans may simply come from shifting insurance costs onto less healthy workers. In this scenario, workers who pay higher premiums due to smoking or obesity subsidize their healthier coworkers.

Those financial penalties can hit smokers even harder since they tend to make less money and often have less generous health benefits than non-smokers.

The American Cancer Society recommends employers focus on smoke-free workplaces and comprehensive quit-smoking programs, rather than penalizing smokers with fees or exclusionary hiring practices.

"It's helpful for a person who smokes to be in a workplace where they will receive support," said Cliff Douglas, a vice president with the society. "If they're not hired that could be a real missed opportunity."

