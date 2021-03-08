Common tools can save you time, money on taxes

"The IRS auditor always asks for a copy of my calendar," says Leonard Wright, a San Diego CPA who's been audited four times.

Calendar records should be kept for at least seven years, which is how long the IRS typically has to audit you. (There's no time limit if the agency suspects tax fraud, however, so be sure your choice of electronic calendar lets you retain enough history. )

You also need to regularly download monthly statements from your financial institutions, says Kelley C. Long, a CPA and personal finance specialist in Chicago.

If the IRS suspects you've underreported income, it may ask for bank and brokerage statements. If you use a credit card for business or other tax-related purposes, those statements can help support your deductions. While the institutions are required to keep your records for several years, you may have to pay fees to access older statements.

BE SURE YOU'RE STORING FOR THE LONG TERM

Ideally, your computer and phone are already being backed up into the cloud so that you can access your data if the devices are lost, stolen or destroyed. If not, you want to make sure that at least your tax information is regularly transferred to a secure cloud storage system or other safe, off-site location.