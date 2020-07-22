Commission hears testimony on fate of Columbus statue

“I think this would be a travesty to have the statue taken down,” he said.

Engler said the mayor's administration is open to a replacement monument honoring Italian history, which he said was “rife with artists, inventors, scientists and the like who are far more worthy of having their likeness made into a monument.”

City crews earlier built a wooden box around the statue, following clashes between protesters and residents, and the city later announced plans to seek its removal, something some south Philadelphia residents have sued to block.

After the base of a 106-foot Christopher Columbus monument at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia was covered in the wake of the protests, supporters filed a lawsuit accusing the park’s nonprofit manager of breaking an agreement to maintain the 28-year-old monument.

In Philadelphia, a city with a deep Italian heritage, supporters said they considered Columbus an emblem of that heritage. Mayor Jim Kenney said Columbus was venerated for centuries as an explorer but had a “much more infamous” history, enslaving indigenous people and imposing punishments such as severing limbs or even death.

Statues of Columbus were earlier removed in nearby Camden, New Jersey, and Wilmington, Delaware. In Richmond, Virginia, a statue of Christopher Columbus was torn down, set on fire and thrown into a lake. In Columbia, South Carolina, the first U.S. city named for Columbus, a statue of the explorer was removed after it was vandalized several times, and a vandalized statue in Boston also was removed from its pedestal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0