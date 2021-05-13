Colleges pushed anew for reparations for slavery, racism

The recent launch of a $1 billion " racial reconciliation " foundation by the Jesuit order that owns the university is another "important step in building trust and partnership" with the descendant community, she added.

But one of the main concerns among descendants and students is how committed funds will be spent — and whether descendants will truly have adequate say in the process — according to Shepard Thomas, who graduated from Georgetown last year and was among the first to benefit from the school's new legacy admission status for descendants of the 272.

"The fear is that the university will use these funds for their own purposes," the 23-year-old New Orleans native said. "The university is trying to control the narrative, and we're trying to prevent that."

Davarian Baldwin, an American studies professor at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, isn't optimistic many colleges will ultimately meet the demands of students and activists, even with the renewed activism.

"Universities will do as little as they can get away with," he said.

Indeed, at Brown, university leaders have long touted the 2007 launch of an endowment to benefit the Providence public school system as a key part of its slavery atonement.