College student wanted in 2 Connecticut slayings is captured

Since the first homicide on Friday, investigators have followed the trail of Peter Manfredonia, 23, through New Jersey and Pennsylvania, where police on Wednesday said someone matching his description took a ride-hailing service to the Hagerstown, Maryland, area.

An attorney for Manfredonia’s family, Michael Dolan, told the Associated Press they are worried for the well-being of the University of Connecticut senior.

“That’s why they are extending this message. They’re there for you. They are going to support you through this with their resources, their love and support,” said Dolan, who declined to say whether Manfredonia has been in contact with his family. “They are begging him to put a peaceful end to this.”

Manfredonia is wanted by Connecticut state police in the machete killing of Ted DeMers, 62, and wounding of another man in Willington on Friday. Manfredonia went to another man’s home, held him hostage, stole his guns and truck, then drove on Sunday about 70 miles southwest to Derby, Connecticut, state police said.

Police say Manfredonia went to the home of a high school classmate, Nicholas Eisele, shot him to death, forced Eisele’s girlfriend into her car and fled the state. The girlfriend was found unharmed with her car at a rest stop on Interstate 80 in Columbia, New Jersey, police said.