Collaboration with police divides social workers across US

Social workers contribute to the criminalization and mass incarceration of people of color, said Julia Lyon, a Pennsylvania social worker and member of Social Service Workers United. She sees racism almost every day in social workers' evaluations of clients, saying they're more likely to place blame on people of color and advocate for their punishment.

"If you are a Black boy in Philadelphia who's acting out, there are going to be very different explanations as to why you're acting out compared to a white boy in the wealthy suburbs," she said.

Social worker Deana Ayers from Minneapolis said, at its worst, a system in which social workers collaborate with police or replace them in certain situations would be policing with a different name.

"If we're trying to have social workers solve all these societal problems and be some kind of Band-Aid, then we also have to be doing the work within social work to get rid of this deep-seated, baked-in racism," Ayers said. "Otherwise, social workers are just going to be police without guns."

But advocates of collaboration between social workers and police point to how ingrained law enforcement is into American society as evidence of the need for acting within that framework.