Coin shortage hits retailers, laundromats

As the shortage persists, it's become clear that there are still some conundrums that only coins can solve.

"It's at the minimum an inconvenience...at worst it's a business challenge," said Brian Wallace, CEO of the Coin Laundry Association, a trade group for laundromats.

About 56% of laundromats that serve the public take quarters as the only form of payment. And 89% take quarters as some form of payment, with cards, loyalty programs or mobile payments as an alternative, according to the trade group.

Laundromats rely heavily on coins, in part, because many of their customers are "unbanked" or "underbanked," meaning they mostly or entirely use cash instead of cards to pay for things.

Daryl Johnson, who owns Giant Wash Laundry — a chain of 11 laundromats in the Minneapolis area — said his company normally buys anywhere from $4,000 to $8,000 in quarters a week for its change machines. But after the Fed began rationing distributions of coins, his bank said it might not be able to provide any.

"Obviously we were freaking out a little bit," he said.