Clemency considerations to be delayed due to pandemic

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who chairs the state Board of Pardons, said he will indefinitely delay a June consideration of dozens of requests for clemency from state prison inmates while the coronavirus outbreak threatens public health.

Fetterman said it was to be the largest such collection of requests to be considered at one single board meeting.

However, he said, it is impossible to hold the meeting and give each inmate due consideration, including in-person interviews, while protecting the health of the inmates and the board members.

Fetterman said work continues on cases and he hopes to reschedule the hearings within 30 days of the reopening of the Capitol Complex.