Chief justice says ethics board sent him 'letter of inquiry'

Saylor has denied that allegation, describing it as false and offensive.

“If the affidavit is as sworn, it shows bias and vindictiveness” in the disciplinary process against her, Baldwin said last month.

Baldwin said she did not know of Feudale’s allegations against Saylor until her lawyers in the disciplinary matter received the affidavit from Feudale.

Baldwin, 75, a Democrat, served briefly as a justice in 2006-07 as an appointee of then-Gov. Ed Rendell.

Saylor, 73, a Republican, has been a justice since 1997 and is nearing mandatory retirement age. He recused himself when the Supreme Court voted 4-0 earlier this year to reprimand her because she testified about university officials to an investigating grand jury after she had accompanied them when they testified before the panel.

The state Supreme Court removed Feudale from his role overseeing statewide grand jury investigations in 2013 at the request of the state’s then-attorney general, Kathleen Kane. The high court also declined to reappoint Feudale as a senior county court judge.

Baldwin told the Legal Intelligencer she did not file a judicial ethics complaint against Saylor.