Census Bureau site goes live as counting begins in earnest

"We will just have to play it by ear," Ross said. "We are ready to make responses and we will deal with the situation as it evolves."

This week also poses the first true test of the Census Bureau's new IT systems for capturing online responses. For the past three years, the Government Accountability Office has placed the census on its list of high-risk programs, mainly because it is relying on technology that has not been used before. Last month, the bureau decided to use a backup data-collection system for handling the online responses after officials grew concerned that the primary system would not be able to handle excessive traffic.

The online approach to answering the 2020 census questions causes Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass of California, to worry it will lead to an undercount of blacks and other minorities in hard-to-count communities.

"Having the census online can be a way of continuously undercounting the black population," Bass said last week.

Perhaps the most attention given the 2020 census over the past several years has been to the failed effort by the Trump administration to put a citizenship question on the form. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected those efforts, but some worry that lingering unease may scare off some Hispanics and immigrants from participating.

"It's a challenge every 10 years to get any American to fill out the census. Some people feel you're invading their privacy, as though its intrusive. Some people are fearful of giving the government more information," said U.S. Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas. "But every 10 years, that challenge has been especially tough in minority communities, who sometimes are more disconnected from government than other communities."

