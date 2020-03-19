Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality

"I was around a lot of people. And quite honestly, my job made me test immediately," said Elba, an Englishman best known for his roles on the HBO series "The Wire" and as a detective on the BBC One series "Luther."

"I had to test anyway, because it meant putting a lot of people at risk if I had been exposed, then the people I would be working with would also be exposed. So, we got a test immediately. We were really lucky to take the test very quickly, because of the shortages of tests."

But Elba's work situation isn't unusual. Businesses across the country are shutting down to prevent employees from exposing themselves to the virus at work. Several cities, including New York, San Francisco and Washington, have ordered bars, restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and other businesses to close to slow the virus' spread.

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, former star of ABC's "The Bachelorette," found herself on the defensive after announcing in a post on Instagram Sunday that she had been tested at a clinic in Los Angeles after she said she had shortness of breath and an X-ray that showed white spots on her lungs, and what she said were "all the symptoms of the virus, except for a fever."

She said she went to a clinic called Mend, which she said was "one of the only places that will do the test if you don't have a fever."