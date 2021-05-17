Case dismissed in Philadelphia officer's use of pepper spray amid protest

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia judge has dismissed charges against a former police officer seen on video lowering the mask of at least one protester before dousing a group with pepper spray as they knelt on a city interstate during a demonstration last summer.

Municipal Court Judge William Austin Meehan ruled Monday that ex-SWAT officer Richard Paul Nicoletti had been authorized by his commanders to clear the highway during protests over the death of George Floyd and had been given pepper spray as a tool to do so, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“You may not like their methods, that doesn’t criminalize their method,” Meehan said. When the prosecutor cited Nicoletti's termination for violating department protocols, the judge said officials couldn't put officers “in charge of maintaining order, and then tie their hands on how they’re going to do it."

District Attorney Larry Krasner vowed to “vigorously pursue charges" in the case.

“The people want and deserve justice and change, including police accountability, even though some institutional players are in denial. We will stay the course,” Krasner said in a statement on the eve of a closely watched primary in his re-election bid.