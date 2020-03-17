Car struck by train, woman killed in New Oxford

Car struck by train, woman killed in New Oxford

NEW OXFORD, Pa. — Authorities say a woman died after her car was struck by a train in central Pennsylvania.

The vehicle tried to cross railroad tracks while a CSX freight train was entering the intersection about 9 a.m. Tuesday in Oxford Township in Adams County, according to a statement from Eastern Adams Regional Police. Officials said the train blew its whistle prior to entering the intersection.

The car was struck on the driver’s side door and overturned, police said. Delores Foley-Zimmer, 64, was taken by ambulance to Hanover Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

