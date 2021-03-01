Car crashes into Gettysburg gift shop, killing driver and starting fire

GETTYSBURG — A vehicle slammed into a Gettysburg gift shop and burst into flames, killing the driver and setting the building and a neighboring structure on fire, authorities said.

Emergency dispatchers in Adams County said the vehicle crashed into the Blue and Gray Gift Shop shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Coroner Pat Felix said Monday afternoon that the male driver of the vehicle had died, but identifying him might take several days. Chief Robert Glenny of the Gettysburg police department said excess speed appeared to have been involved, and the driver may have been dead or unconscious before hitting the building.

WGAL-TV reports that 25 to 30 departments responded. The station said the neighboring building has several apartments but the six people inside were able to escape safely.

Deputy Chief Joe Temarantz of the Gettysburg Fire Department told the station that two off-duty firefighters on their way to work rescued a few people who were stuck on a balcony at the rear of the apartment building.

Two firefighters had leg injuries and one suffered a medical emergency. All were being treated at the hospital and were expected to be released.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0