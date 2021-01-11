Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared

"What I saw in front of me," he said, "was basically home-grown fascism, out of control."

Pelosi said Sunday "the evidence is that it was a well-planned, organized group with leadership and guidance and direction. And the direction was to go get people." She did not elaborate on that point in a "60 Minutes" interview on CBS.

The scenes of rage, violence and agony are so vast that the whole of it may still be beyond comprehension. But with countless smartphone videos emerging from the scene, much of it from gloating insurrectionists themselves, and more lawmakers recounting the chaos that was around them, contours of the uprising are increasingly coming into relief.

THE STAGING

The mob got explicit marching orders from Trump and still more encouragement from the president's men.

"Fight like hell," Trump exhorted his partisans at the staging rally. "Let's have trial by combat," implored his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, whose attempt to throw out election results in trial by courtroom failed. It's time to "start taking down names and kicking ass," said Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama.