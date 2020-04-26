Can nursing homes dedicated to virus patients stop spread?

Initially, Connecticut officials intended simply to move residents sick with COVID-19, who were already being kept away from others within their nursing homes, to a few homes designated for them. But then it emerged that people can be infected for 48 hours before exhibiting symptoms — so moving people to a different home could actually abet the spread.

The state then tweaked the concept, designating the specialized homes primarily for residents who have the disease but improved enough to leave the hospital — freeing up hospital beds for COVID-19 patients of all stripes by letting nursing home residents complete their recovery elsewhere, but with medical supervision.

Additionally, all residents whose nursing homes are being turned into recovery centers will be temporarily quarantined in their new spaces in case they aren't sick but have the virus anyway.

But that requires uprooting people who might be fragile, even without having the virus, and plopping them into an unfamiliar setting.