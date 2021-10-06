Can $1 trillion coin fix debt limit? Quirky law says maybe

But fraught questions arise for lots of Democrats as well as Republicans: Would they have wanted President Donald Trump to be ordering up mega-coins like Diet Cokes to his desk? Do they want the next president to have that power? Or even this one?

Other extraordinary possibilities have been floated, too, such as invoking the 14th Amendment's guarantee that the "validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law ... shall not be questioned," which some scholars argue could be used to override the debt limit.

The White House has looked at all such options "and none of those options were viable," press secretary Jen Psaki said. "So, we know that the only path forward here is through Congress acting."

The debt ceiling was instituted in the World War I era to make it easier for the U.S. to issue war bonds without needing congressional approval each time. Legislators only needed to stay under the approved total.

Raising or suspending the ceiling has been a mostly uncontroversial task until recent times, because the debt comes mostly from spending that has already been approved by Congress or covers payments mandated by law. Now everything is fodder for a fight to the last minute.