Businesses left with bills as states halt virus supply deals

The cancellations came as manufacturers experienced backlogs, and purchasers often had to work through intermediaries who would reroute products to whoever would pay the most the fastest. Bottlenecks emerged getting supplies out of China. And prices for air cargo rose with demand because states were reluctant to wait the weeks it would take to ship products by sea.

Texas Emergency Management Division spokesman Seth Christensen said states this spring were dealing with numerous new suppliers trying "to make a quick buck" off of states that were having trouble importing products to the U.S.

"A lot of people were making a lot of big promises at the time about what they could or could not get us," Christensen said. "When they couldn't meet our strict deadlines ... we were canceling those purchase orders, and they were being filled by others who were able to actually meet and get us the product."

That's what happened to the mask order from Advanced Shelter Systems. The Napa, California-based company specializes in rapid-setup tents, but when its supply factory in China was commandeered by the government to make personal protective equipment, Weber said it had to pivot to stay in business.