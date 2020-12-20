Businesses, lacking legal immunity, fear COVID-19 lawsuits

A notice of claim indicates damages will be sought from the inn for hosting an event that Kenlan contends violated state safety protocols during a pandemic.

“What stands out here is the egregious conduct. They put profits ahead of people,” Kenlan said. “They were flouting the rules.”

Paul Brown, attorney for Big Moose Inn, said there’s no way to prove the wedding reception was the source of infections. There were several other events including an outing at a lake and the wedding itself at a nearby church that were just as likely to have been the source of infections, he said.

The number of reception guests at the inn exceeded the state limit of 50 people, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said. But Brown contends the business tried to follow rules by dividing the reception into two groups of fewer than 50, so there was no violation, he said.

During the reception, signs warned guests to wear masks and to maintain distance, but there was no mandate at the time to enforce those rules.

A national lawsuit tracker by Hunton Andrews Kurth indicates more than 6,000 coronavirus-related complaints have been filed across the country.