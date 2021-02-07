Businesses face hard decisions on whether, when to hire

As the U.S. economy undergoes an uneven recovery from the virus pandemic, many small business owners face a tough decision on whether and when to take on employees.

The pandemic forced Meghan Gardner to let go of 16 staffers at Guardian Adventures, which ran educational summer camps, part of an industry decimated by the virus outbreak. While Gardner got a Paycheck Protection Program loan and ran online camps during the summer, by October she couldn't afford to pay her employees.

Gardner would like to build her company back up, but the virus is still raging and the future for children's group activities is still uncertain. She's worried about the summer of 2021 being a repeat of 2020.

So, for the time being, she's working as a consultant and holding off hiring.

"If I don't have my business up and running and make enough money to pay my employees, I'd have to lay them off again," says Gardner, whose company is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Owners such as Gardner who are rebuilding a business or starting anew after losing their companies are hesitant to make hiring commitments because it's unclear not only when the pandemic will end, but whether they'll have enough revenue to justify bringing employees on.