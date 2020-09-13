Business owners tap into savings to withstand pandemic

Up in Alaska, Moore has started two other businesses and plans to get a job this winter, hoping that will help her not only replace the savings she pumped into Juneau Food Tours but also create reserves for her companies.

Juneau Food Tours gets most of its revenue from cruise ship passengers who take tours of restaurants and bars in Alaska's capital; more than 1.3 million people took Alaskan cruises during the 2019 cruise season, according to the industry group Alaska Travel Industry Association. Moore is aware she can't count on revenue from cruise-goers for some time.

"I'm not planning for a big rebound in 2021. I'm looking at 2022," she says.

Business owners have varying strategies when it comes to savings. Those with retirement plans for their employees usually are savers, and those with children are likely to be putting money away for college tuition. But some owners see their companies as their investment. They plow profits back into their business rather than save; they expect to fund their retirement with the eventual sale of their companies.

Financial advisers recommend owners do some soul-searching before dipping into savings.