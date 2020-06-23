Budgets put limits on social distancing options for schools

New Jersey has not yet issued guidelines for reopening schools, but McCombs said she hopes the governor leaves flexibility for big urban districts like hers, where families could be at especially high risk for exposure given the number of multi-generational households.

"I think the big thing that comes to mind right away ... just thinking about those logistics of our city, I would hope that as the governor is rolling out those recommendations they can take those unique factors into consideration especially in our large urban districts," she said.

As schools reopen it will cost the average school district about $1.8 million to make social distancing possible, according to an estimate published by AASA, the School Superintendents Association, and the Association of School Business Officials International. The expense will strain budgets of districts that are bracing for cuts due to the economic downturn and hoping for additional federal aid.

"You have a significant increase in costs for school districts at a time when school districts are going to have less money. Why? Because you see all of the states' budgets are going to be decimated," said Ben Domenech, executive director of AASA. "How is that going to play out?"