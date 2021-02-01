Bucks County man charged with officer assault at US Capitol

PHILADELPHIA — A Bucks County, Pennsylvania, man has been charged with assaulting a federal officer after federal investigators say he pushed over a fence and knocked an officer to the ground during the violent siege at the U.S. Capitol in early January.

Charges including assaulting an officer, obstructing an officer during their official duties and obstructing an official proceeding were filed against Ryan Samsel late last week, according to federal court documents that were unsealed early Monday. No attorney information was listed for Samsel and a number listed in his name had been disconnected.

Philadelphia FBI office spokesperson Carrie Adamowski confirmed that Samsel was arrested Saturday by a joint FBI and local task force. She said as of Monday afternoon, he was being detained at the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia awaiting his initial appearance.

Courts were closed Monday in Philadelphia because of the weather, and it was unclear from court records if Samsel would have an initial appearance in Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

More than 160 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the siege. All of those cases so far are being handled out of Washington after initial appearances.