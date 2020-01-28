Bryant and Philly: From hero to traitor to beloved

Bryant hadn't gone Hollywood when he played in the famed Sonny Hill League, a top amateur basketball in the Delaware Valley, flashing his raw talent in summer games at Temple’s McGonigle Hall or other city courts. He was “Philly Tuff" and no doubt would have been as beloved as Iverson had the 76ers selected Bryant No. 1 instead in the 1996 draft. Local media were critical when Bryant decided to skip college.

Four years after Bryant was charged with attacking a 19-year-old employee at a Colorado resort, he returned home for a March 2007 game against the 76ers and was greeted by a Philadelphia Daily News "HOMETOWN ZERO" headline blasted over his photo on the back page of the paper. The Associated Press tagged along with Bryant on that trip when he toured Lower Merion and met with students and former teachers.

One message he pushed: Philly and Lower Merion were always in his heart.

"It's always been there," Bryant said. "Since I've been playing in the NBA, I always come back. Always. I'll never forget what the school has done for me, what the city has done for me."

The "Mamba Mentality" killer instinct was forged in city pickup games long before he dreamed of the marketing nickname.