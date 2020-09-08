Bring in the experts: It's time to secure your home network

You can do it yourself, but that can be a lot of work, and the potential consequences of any mistakes could be significant. For most people, it makes better sense to pay for a network-protection service, whether offered by your internet provider or another business. Though it will cost you.

How does this work?

Think of your home network as a bunch of cans tied to each other with strings. Those are all your in-house devices and the data they share with each other.

Now picture each of those cans tied to thousands of other strings outside your home. They are data connections your devices routinely make to other devices on the global internet. It's beyond our capacity to constantly monitor all those connections. We need help.

A good network-security service sets up firewalls to block unwanted data traffic, but it doesn't stop there. Since firewalls are imperfect, it will also monitor network traffic using artificial intelligence to detect unusual patterns. It keeps an eye on both your devices and malicious internet domains, alerting you to potential threats and blocking suspicious websites.