Bridge work will reduce Interstate 81 over Susquehanna to one lane on Saturday
Interstate 81 sign
ABC27

HARRISBURG — Northbound Interstate 81 will be restricted to a single lane this Saturday on the George N. Wade Memorial Bridge over the Susquehanna River.

A PennDOT bridge crew from Dauphin County will repair joints and deck spalls between the Enola/Marysville Exit in Cumberland County and the Front Street Exit in Dauphin County.

The right and center lanes of northbound I-81 will be closed between the exits from approximately 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, PennDOT said. The left lane will remain open.

There will be delays. Motorists should seek alternate routes or plan extra time for their travels.

