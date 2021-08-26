Bridge work will reduce Interstate 81 over Susquehanna to one lane on Saturday

Sentinel Staff
HARRISBURG — Northbound Interstate 81 will be restricted to a single lane this Saturday on the George N. Wade Memorial Bridge over the Susquehanna River.
A PennDOT bridge crew from Dauphin County will repair joints and deck spalls between the Enola/Marysville Exit in Cumberland County and the Front Street Exit in Dauphin County.
The right and center lanes of northbound I-81 will be closed between the exits from approximately 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, PennDOT said. The left lane will remain open.
There will be delays. Motorists should seek alternate routes or plan extra time for their travels.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!