 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bridge deck repairs planned for Interstate 81 bridge on Saturday
0 Comments

Bridge deck repairs planned for Interstate 81 bridge on Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
George Wade Bridge
Provided by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

HARRISBURG — Northbound Interstate 81 will be restricted to a single lane this Saturday on the George N. Wade Memorial Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River so a PennDOT bridge crew from Dauphin County can repair joints and deck spalls between the Enola/Marysville Exit in Cumberland County and the Front Street Exit in Dauphin County.

The right and center lanes of northbound I-81will be closed between the exits from approximately 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The left lane will remain open.

There may be delays.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Simple step can thwart phone hackers
State

Simple step can thwart phone hackers

RICHMOND, Va. — As a member of the secretive Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Angus King has reason to worry about hackers. At a briefing by security staff this year, he said he got some advice on how to help keep his cellphone secure.

Ammunition shelves bare as gun sales soar
State

Ammunition shelves bare as gun sales soar

The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with record sales of firearms, has fueled a shortage of ammunition in the United States that's impacting law enforcement agencies, people seeking personal protection, recreational shooters and hunters -- and could deny new gun owners the practice they need to handle their weapons safely.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News