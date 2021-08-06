Bridge deck repairs planned for Interstate 81 bridge on Saturday

Sentinel Staff
HARRISBURG — Northbound Interstate 81 will be restricted to a single lane this Saturday on the George N. Wade Memorial Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River so a PennDOT bridge crew from Dauphin County can repair joints and deck spalls between the Enola/Marysville Exit in Cumberland County and the Front Street Exit in Dauphin County.
The right and center lanes of northbound I-81will be closed between the exits from approximately 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The left lane will remain open.
There may be delays.
