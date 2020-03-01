Breast cancer survivors create own products to help others

Donofree’s collection, with styles ranging from lacy to sporty, offers pocketed bras that work with prosthetics and breast forms, bras for flat chests, bras for those who had a lupectomy or a DIEP flap reconstruction, where breasts are rebuilt from stomach fat. The collection, which ranges in price from $32 to $54, incorporates four-way stretch, hidden seams, and gentle fabrics like imported modal, which don’t rub against scars and are made from beech trees. Fit specialists are available to chat online, through email or by phone.

Soma, which also carries its own brand of bras called Cristina, says nearly half of its stores offer fit specialists for those who have had breast cancer operations. It says all 2,200 of its bra fit experts have received specialized training.

Wigs with real hair can cost at least $3,000. The cheaper synthetic wig options can retail for a couple hundred dollars. And aside from the expense, they can be uncomfortable. StyleEsteem’s Keshwani, who was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago at age 29, didn’t want to bother with a wig so she searched for head wraps on Amazon and Etsy. She thought they were too boring and dowdy, and they made her look like a cancer patient. Her solution? Create her own collection, which now features 32 different styles and are priced in the $20s to $30s. Her designs, which are mostly cotton and polyester blends, were recently featured in a popup store at Nordstrom in Virginia in partnership with a local cancer hospital.