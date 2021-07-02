Boy Scouts of America reaches $850M agreement with victims

The agreement signals the BSA's acknowledgment that the gulf between attorneys representing abuse victims and those representing the BSA's insurers is currently too broad to be resolved. They may very well be left to resolve their differences in future court battles, a prospect that the BSA had sought to avoid.

In an earlier court filing Thursday, attorneys for certain insurance companies accused the BSA of allowing attorneys for abuse victims to rewrite the BSA's restructuring plan to include terms favorable to their clients.

"With only the fox guarding the henhouse, the outcome is utterly at odds with what BSA itself asserted was necessary for a confirmable plan and is permissible under the bankruptcy code," the insurers wrote.

Attorneys for insurers appear to be particularly concerned that the BSA's liability for abuse claims would be adjudicated under proposed trust distribution procedures in an effort to decide insurance coverage issues.

Meanwhile, in connection with the restructuring support agreement, attorneys for the Boy Scouts are asking for U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein to declare that they have no obligation to seek court approval of a previously announced settlement with The Hartford, one of the BSA's insurers.