Boy Scouts' future uncertain after bankruptcy filing

Most of the newly surfacing cases date to the 1960s, '70s and '80s; the organization says there were only five known abuse victims in 2018. The Boy Scouts credit the change to an array of prevention policies adopted since the mid-1980s, including mandatory criminal background checks and abuse-prevention training for all staff and volunteers, and a rule that two or more adult leaders be present during all activities.

Many of the lawsuits accuse the organization of negligence and cover-ups, mostly from decades ago.

"We are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to harm innocent children," said Roger Mosby, the Boy Scouts' president and CEO. "While we know nothing can undo the tragic abuse that victims suffered, we believe the Chapter 11 process, with the proposed trust structure, will provide equitable compensation to all victims while maintaining the BSA's important mission."

Among other matters to be addressed in bankruptcy court: the fate of the Boy Scouts' assets; the extent to which the organization's insurance will help cover compensation; and whether assets of the Scouts' 261 local councils will be added to the fund.