Bloomsburg University switches to remote instruction after virus outbreak

Bloomsburg University is the latest Pennsylvania school to shift all instruction to remote learning starting Monday after it saw an outbreak of coronavirus cases.

“With care and concern for the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff, their families, and our neighbors in the town of Bloomsburg, it is clear that we must make this transition and modify our on-campus operations to protect our community from the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus," the university's president, Bashar W. Hanna, said in a statement Thursday.

Bloomsburg, one of 14 state-owned schools, saw 90 new cases of the virus on campus. It has more than 8,500 students, with about 2,200 living on campus.

Students living on campus will not be required to leave residence halls, the state-owned school said, noting that a number of them come from areas without broadband access or may not have the support they need to complete the semester.

Students who return home will be reimbursed for their remaining room and board, the school said.

Several other state-owned universities and a number of private colleges and universities in Pennsylvania have shifted to remote or online instruction for the fall semester. Some, including the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, initially tried to reopen with in-person instruction.