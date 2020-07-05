Black-owned businesses see sales surge amid racism reckoning

“We’re definitely seeing white customers and customers from outside the neighborhood that we would probably have never seen before,” Hunter said.

In nearby Dorchester, Kerri Thibodeau said she drove about half an hour from suburban Stoughton to shop at Pure Oasis, the state’s lone Black-owned retail marijuana shop and one of the few in the nation.

The 35-year-old mother of two, who is white, said there’s a marijuana shop about five minutes from her house but she decided to support Pure Oasis after hearing that more than $100,000 worth of marijuana products were stolen from the shop during a large Black Lives Matter protest through Boston last month.

“We really need to come together and show that it doesn’t matter the color of our skin,” Thibodeau said after buying some marijuana flower and pre-rolled joints last week.

But the business boon hasn’t been without growing pains for some companies. Black-owned bookstores have struggled to keep up with a surge in orders, many of them for a handful of sold-out titles on race relations.