Bill Tracker: Expanding low-income tax forgiveness

Wolf’s budget proposal last month again pitched a hike of the state’s minimum wage from the federally designated $7.25 per hour to a new state standard of $12 per hour, rising 50 cents per year until a $15 wage floor in 2026.

Late last year, the state Senate passed a bill to raise the state minimum wage to $9.50 per hour, a compromise intended to forestall Wolf increasing the salary threshold for overtime protection.

The House of Representatives is sitting on the bill, and the delay led Wolf to push the new overtime regulation through the state Labor Department last month.

Any attempt to reform the way Pennsylvania taxes the labor pool will come up against a quirk of the state’s constitution. The so-called “uniformity clause” states that “all taxes shall be uniform upon the same class of subjects.”

This clause has been interpreted legally to mean that Pennsylvania must have a flat-rate tax, and cannot tax higher levels of income at higher percentages, as is done with federal income taxes. All personal income in Pennsylvania is taxed at 3.07%, regardless of total household income.