Bill Tracker: Expanding low-income tax forgiveness

Each legislative session, thousands of bills and amendments are introduced by Pennsylvania lawmakers. Only a fraction make it far enough to receive public debate and media attention.
About the bill
The introduction of proposals to deal with Pennsylvania’s poverty and income inequality continues as Republican senators introduced a bill last week to increase the threshold below which workers are exempt from state tax, and tie the number to inflation.
Senate Bill 1037 would raise the tax forgiveness ceiling from $6,500 in earnings for a single filer or $13,000 for a couple to $6,825 and $13,650, respectively.
The additional allowance per dependent child would be raised from $9,500 to $9,975. Additionally, starting with the 2021 tax year, the income caps would be raised by the past year’s consumer price index increase for the Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Delaware-Maryland region.
“The income thresholds for tax forgiveness have not been increased for many years and this benefit to low-income workers has gradually diminished each year with inflation,” wrote Sen. John DiSanto, the bill’s prime sponsor.
The proposal comes at a time when the state’s GOP-controlled Legislature is grappling with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf over how to address Pennsylvania’s labor economy.
Wolf’s budget proposal last month again pitched a hike of the state’s minimum wage from the federally designated $7.25 per hour to a new state standard of $12 per hour, rising 50 cents per year until a $15 wage floor in 2026.
Late last year, the state Senate passed a bill to raise the state minimum wage to $9.50 per hour, a compromise intended to forestall Wolf increasing the salary threshold for overtime protection.
The House of Representatives is sitting on the bill, and the delay led Wolf to push the new overtime regulation through the state Labor Department last month.
Any attempt to reform the way Pennsylvania taxes the labor pool will come up against a quirk of the state’s constitution. The so-called “uniformity clause” states that “all taxes shall be uniform upon the same class of subjects.”
This clause has been interpreted legally to mean that Pennsylvania must have a flat-rate tax, and cannot tax higher levels of income at higher percentages, as is done with federal income taxes. All personal income in Pennsylvania is taxed at 3.07%, regardless of total household income.
SB1037 would modify Section 304 of the state’s 1971 Tax Reform Act, which already identifies low-income people as a separate class of taxable subjects for constitutional purposes. The section already provides for tax forgiveness to be tapered off once a person exceeds the specified allowances.
For example, a person working full time at $8 per hour earns $16,640 per year. A single parent with a child, under the old income limits, would only be fully tax exempt to $16,000 of income.
With the tapering, a person making $750 or less over the limit is eligible for 70% of the poverty benefit, meaning that $358 of their total $511 tax liability would be forgiven.
Under SB1037, the whole liability would be forgiven, putting an extra $153 into the family’s pocket.
By comparison, a minimum wage increase to $9.50 per hour would increase annual income for full-time minimum wage workers to $19,760 per hour, with a state tax liability of $607, without any low-income forgiveness. This is still a net gain of $2,514 over the existing minimum wage, even with the full forgiveness of SB1037.
