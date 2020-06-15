Big win for LGBT rights but fight's not over in Pennsylvania

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HARRISBURG — A U.S. Supreme Court ruling Monday will extend legal protection to gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination at certain workplaces across all of Pennsylvania, but advocates for LGBT rights say a yearslong fight for civil rights in the state Legislature is not over.

LGBT rights advocates in Pennsylvania hailed the high court’s ruling as a historic victory.

But the court’s ruling does not cover people who work for smaller employers, and it does not extend legal protection against discrimination to housing or public services, LGBT rights advocates in Pennsylvania said.

“We need to update state law not only to include what the Supreme Court has ruled but to provide complete protection as we do with other classes of people,” said Jason Landau Goodman, executive director of the Pennsylvania Youth Congress.

Long-standing opposition by Republicans who control both chambers of the Legislature has spurred advocates to work at the municipal level. That has resulted in LGBT rights protections in 58 municipalities covering roughly one-third of Pennsylvania’s population, according to the Pennsylvania Youth Congress.

Even before Monday, most states had adopted no laws that prohibit workplace discrimination targeting LGBTQ employees.