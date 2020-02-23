Beware of these overhyped financial strategies

Non-traded REITs also invest in real estate but are designed to reduce or eliminate taxes. The trade-off is that your money could be locked up for years. Also, non-traded REITS tend to have high upfront fees that reduce the return on your investment.

"Non-traded REITs make my heart sink when I see them in a new client's portfolio," says CFP Jonathan P. Bednar of Knoxville, Tennessee. "These are very complex products, with high fees, and oftentimes not the greatest-quality underlying holding."

Bednar prefers that clients own investments they can easily sell if needed, such as an exchange-traded fund that invests in real estate.

Cash-value life insurance

Cash-value life insurance combines a death benefit with an investment component. (Whole life, universal life and variable life policies are all types of cash-value life insurance.) Sometimes the policies are promoted as a tax-efficient way to invest for high earners who have maxed out their other retirement savings options, says CFP Alex Caswell of San Francisco.

But the premiums aren't deductible, and the policies tend to have high costs, Caswell says. Many investors have better alternatives, such as using a tax-efficient investment strategy in a regular brokerage account, he says.