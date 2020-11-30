Beware of COVID-19 scams as vaccine approaches FDA approval

"We have taken extraordinary precaution in this area," he said. "It's such a commodity to us, we're taking the full steps to make sure that the vaccine's secure."

Who is first in line has yet to be decided. But Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the hope is that enough doses are available by the end of January to vaccinate adults over age 65, who are at the highest risk from the coronavirus, and health care workers. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious-diseases expert, said it may take until spring or summer before anyone who is not high risk and wants a shot can get one.

States already are gearing up for what is expected to be the biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history. First the shots have to arrive where they're needed, and Pfizer's must be kept at ultra-cold temperatures — around minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit, or minus 70 degrees Celsius. Moderna's vaccine also starts off frozen, but the company said it can be thawed and kept in a regular refrigerator for 30 days, easing that concern.

Governments in other countries and the World Health Organization, which aims to buy doses for poor nations, will have to decide separately if and when vaccines should be rolled out broadly.