Be effective with your generosity in 2020

These incentives don't apply to all contributions — only those made to qualifying public organizations, which the IRS defines as "those that are religious, charitable, educational, scientific or literary in purpose." Contributions to donor-advised funds, nonoperating private foundations and support organizations don't qualify for the deduction.

The IRS website has a tool to look up tax-exempt organizations.

USE YOUR VALUES TO INFORM YOUR GIVING

Choosing which cause to support is deeply personal. If you haven't already, make a list of your values and what you're grateful for. This list is the basis for your giving plan that can help you determine which causes to prioritize and which ones you can say no to, says Jeannie Sager, director of the Women's Philanthropy Institute at Indiana University.

Sager says you can also use a giving plan to frame your actions outside of hitting the "donate" button.

"What kind of volunteerism are you doing? What messages are you sending as you retweet or share things on social media? How does that tie into your philanthropy and your values?" she suggests asking yourself.