Base of 2nd Columbus statue in Philadelphia is covered

PHILADELPHIA — The base of a second monument honoring Christopher Columbus is being hidden from view while its future is debated after the explorer became a focus of protesters in Philadelphia amid nationwide demonstrations following George Floyd's death in Minnesota.

The Delaware River Waterfront Corp. said the monument at Penns Landing on the Delaware River marked the 500th anniversary of the explorer's first voyage, but the organization recognizes that it “is a focus of controversy and pain for many."

The group said the statue “fails to address atrocities committed against indigenous people" and therefore does not reflect the organization's “mission to create and maintain a safe and welcoming space for all."

The nonprofit said discussions about the monument's future would involve the city and other stakeholders and could result in its removal, but until a decision is made, “the base of the monument will be covered in an effort to protect public safety, reduce continued pain and to act as a platform for meaningful engagement."