Attorney of kicked protester seeks officer's name

ERIE — The attorney for a protester kicked by a northwestern Pennsylvania police officer as she was sitting on the street during civil unrest in Erie last month has filed court papers seeking the officer's identity.

Attorney Timothy McNair said Monday he had filed for a writ of summons against the officers involved in the May 30 incident as well as the police chief, the mayor and the city. He said he expects to file a formal complaint alleging excessive force and arguing that his client was denied her constitutional right to demonstrate.

Erie officials announced last week that the unnamed officer would be suspended without pay for three days and would then be on desk duty until he completes sensitivity training. The mayor also said similar training will be required for the entire department.

The altercation happened shortly before midnight May 30 during nationwide demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd. Police said several hundred people descended on City Hall at night and began spray painting the building, breaking windows, pulling parking meters out of the ground, vandalizing shops and restaurants and throwing objects at police. Officers used tear gas and tried to disperse the crowd.