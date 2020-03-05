At least 2 killed when fire roars through Reading home

READING — A fast-moving fire roared through a southern Pennsylvania home, killing at least two people and injuring several others, including some firefighters.

The fire in Reading was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters found flames shooting from the windows of the home and spreading to the neighboring houses on each side.

Eleven people were in the home when the fire broke out, and the two bodies were eventually found inside that residence. Another person who authorities say had gone back into the burning home suffered smoke inhalation and was being treated at a hospital.

Five firefighters were also injured, including one who was being treated at a hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

