At 82, Pa. farrier still teaching ancient art of shoeing horses

PHILADELPHIA — Sweat dripped from Sonny Pistilli’s nose and evaporated on the red-hot horseshoe he’d taken out of a burning forge. He’d been pounding steel with a mallet for two hours, his hands like anvils from a half-century of that same clanging rhythm.

“People think I’m mad at them when I shake their hands,” Pistilli joked on a recent March morning of his viselike grip.

While those heavy hands can smash a golf ball — he once shot a 69 — Pistilli would rather be awash in flying sparks and curling black smoke in his garage like some Roman god of fire. At 82, he still works as a farrier, someone who trims and shoes horse hooves, and since it’s never felt like a job, he doesn’t think about retiring. He once put a shoe on Triple Crown winner Secretariat, and is a member of the Brotherhood of Working Farriers Association’s Farriers Hall of Fame.

“It’s hard work, yes, but not a job. It’s love,” he said.

Pistilli also teaches the trade, charging $12,000 for a six-month apprenticeship, tools included. He said he generally takes on one or two students at a time and estimates he’s taught 700 people over the years, including his son, Danny, who is also a professional farrier.

“In six months, you can go around earning $500 a day,” he said.