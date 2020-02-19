Ask/Answered: How many workers strike in a given year?

Ask/Answered is a weekly feature for reader-submitted questions. Follow the blog online at www.cumberlink.com:
How many workers strike in a given year?
Major strikes are occurring at their fastest pace since 2001, according to data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics released last week.
Nationwide, 25 work stoppages of 1,000 or more workers started in 2019, according to the bureau. This is the highest since 29 major work stoppages began in 2001.
Strikes in 2019 saw a total of over 3.2 million worker-days lost, the bureau said, the highest since 2004, indicating that disputes between labor and management are being fought for longer periods.
The 25 stoppages that started in 2019 impacted 425,500 workers in total, just behind the 485,200 affected in 2018; this was the highest number of striking workers since 1986, when 533,100 workers began striking, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
The largest sector of workers who began striking last year was in education, with 270,000 workers.
Two significant strikes impacted Pennsylvania in 2019, according to the bureau.
In late February and early March of last year, the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America staged a strike at the Wabtec locomotive factory in Erie, which saw 1,700 workers picketing.
In October, 3,500 members of the United Auto Workers at Mack Trucks facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida walked out for nearly two weeks. This included the Lower Macungie Township facility in Lehigh County.
