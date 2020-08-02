As school begins amid virus, parents see few good options

"The key is going to be the complexity, how they handle it," said Allen Pratt, executive director of the National Rural Education Association. "Is it going to be standards-driven, what students need to move to the next grade level? Is it going to be equal to face-to-face or better than face-to-face?"

Denise Dalrymple is reluctantly sending her two sons back to first and sixth grades in Cherokee County because she says it's impossible for her to work otherwise. Like many districts, the county says it will have increased academic expectations for online learning this fall, compared to the spring.

"You basically have to make the student's education time a priority over your own job," Dalrymple said.

Others are more enthusiastic about a return.

"It was automatic because my husband and I both work, because it would have upset both of our schedules," said Jackie Taylor, who has three school-aged children and lives in nearby Canton.

She said her children have been around other kids this summer, making the transition back to school less concerning.

"We use the neighborhood pool, we do the sports," Taylor said as she watched her son practice baseball. "Obviously they're in close proximity in the dugouts."